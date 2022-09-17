 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $421,690

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $421,690

Heather Chaney, M: 402-216-5705, heather.chaney@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME. Richland Homes Pearl Farmhouse plan. 3 bedrooms, flex room on main, 2.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage. Backs to large acreages with trees. Extended 3 car garage. SS appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, soft close in kitchen, trash rollout. Keyless Entry, Smart home energy and irrigation management. Wall mount TV pre wire. 16x10 patio off dining with gas line. LVP floors in all high traffic areas, walk in pantry. Folding table in laundry room. James Hardie siding, two trees and sprinkler system. Estimated completion December 2022.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News