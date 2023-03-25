John Gell, M: 402-740-4885, john.gell@bhhsamb.com, www.johngell.com - Lane's popular Burberry Ranch plan with contemporary flair. The concept and the reality does not get more open than this. LVT floors in the kitchen, dining, entry, and great rooms. Custom cabinets and granite or quartz counters throughout, 3 car garage. Sleek electric fireplace in great room. Extra deep lot. This home is just blocks from the grade school. The exterior of the home has a uniquely modern style that sets this one apart from the rest. All Lane Building Corp homes come standard with dual warranties including 10 year structural as well as complete Radon mitigation system with its own 5 year warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $422,500
