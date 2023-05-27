Jim Kristl, M: 402-630-4974, jmkristlphone@gmail.com, www.npdodge.com - Welcome home to your new Lakeview two story home located in the brand new Anchor View neighborhood! With direct views of Flanagan Lake and nearby walking trail access nearby, and a prime view of Flanagan Lake, this custom built home provides a perfect opportunity to move to a one of a kind destination! This 3bed / 3 bath / 3car 1917 sf layout by The Home Company, known as The "Crawford" offers a vaulted entryway to show off this open floor plan. With Luxury Vinyl Flooring throughout the main floor and bathrooms, Quartz countertops, an abundance of natural light, and the second floor laundry boast the true value of this rare find! The completion estimate is June 2023, so call today for a tour as the opportunity won't last long! AMA, Photos are of a similar home.
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $429,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
TV celebrity and chef Guy Fieri visited Fremont on Sunday, May 21, for a surprise dinner at soon-to-be open Semo Pasta+Wine.
A man suffered unknown injuries and was cited for alleged DUI after he hit the Ludvigsen Mortuary sign and flipped his truck on May 21.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, near 16th Street and Park Avenue.
Fremont residents could soon be gobbling burritos and tacos from a new restaurant known across America for its tasty treats: Chipotle.
Pizza and pasta lovers in Fremont and greater Dodge County got a boost this spring, as a local favorite — Alto Kitchen and Bar — reopened in l…