Jim Kristl, M: 402-630-4974, jmkristlphone@gmail.com, www.npdodge.com - Welcome home to your new Lakeview two story home located in the brand new Anchor View neighborhood! With direct views of Flanagan Lake and nearby walking trail access nearby, and a prime view of Flanagan Lake, this custom built home provides a perfect opportunity to move to a one of a kind destination! This 3bed / 3 bath / 3car 1917 sf layout by The Home Company, known as The "Crawford" offers a vaulted entryway to show off this open floor plan. With Luxury Vinyl Flooring throughout the main floor and bathrooms, Quartz countertops, an abundance of natural light, and the second floor laundry boast the true value of this rare find! The completion estimate is June 2023, so call today for a tour as the opportunity won't last long! AMA, Photos are of a similar home.