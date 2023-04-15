Diana Knight, M: 402-208-1011, dianasellsrealestate@yahoo.com, https://www.MoveWithPlatinum.com - Open house Thur 4/13/23 530pm to 7pm. Prairie built ranch home with large fenced yard in Bennington! Open concept with beautiful white cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Main floor laundry. Walk in pantry. Sprinkler system. Patio. Security system. Open basement ready for your finishing touches, including an egress window for another bedroom. Please confirm all schools. Ama.
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $430,000
