 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $435,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $435,000

Nikki Thomsen, M: 402-620-5114, nikki.thomsen@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Don’t miss out on the opportunity to call this amazing two story yours! This fantastic move in ready home is tucked into the heart of Bennington. It’s within walking distance of schools, ball fields, parks and everything else this cute, quiet town has to offer! Did I mention the 4 car garage? It’s perfect for entertaining, storage or even all those extra hobbies we all pick up! Schedule your showing today before it's gone!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest man for trespassing

Police arrest man for trespassing

Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Broad Street at about 11:34 p.m. March 23 in reference to a trespassing complaint.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News