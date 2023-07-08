Jim Kristl, M: 402-630-4974, jmkristlphone@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Welcome home to your new two story home on a Huge Lot in Bennington's highly sought after Anchor Pointe! The "Grant" by The Home Company is a 1952 sf two-story home with 3 bed, 3 bathrooms and a 3-car garage! Quartz countertops throughout, Luxury VCC flooring and an open floor plan provide the space to comfortably live and grow with the home! The unique opportunity boasts great curb appeal and an extra deep driveway for convenient parking! With walking trails around Flanagan Lake nearby, a neighborhood elementary school, and a community pool, this location continues to show why the area is one of Bennington's best! Photos are of similar home. AMA. Estimated completion summer 2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $437,000
