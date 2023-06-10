Jim Kristl, M: 402-630-4974, jmkristlphone@gmail.com, www.npdodge.com - Welcome home to your new two story home on a Huge Lot in Bennington's highly sought afterAnchor Pointe! The "Grant" by The Home Company is a 1952 sf two-story home with 3bed, 3bathrooms, and a 3car garage! Quartz countertops throughout, Luxury VCC flooring, and anopen floor plan provide the space to comfortably live and grow with the home! The uniqueopportunity boasts great curb appeal and an extra deep driveway for convenient parking! Withwalking trails around Flanagan Lake nearby, a neighborhood elementary school, and acommunity pool, this location continues to show why the area is one of Bennington's best!Photos are of a similar home, AMA. Estimated completion summer 2023