Matthew Heller, M: 402-615-1747, mheller@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Well cared for, well-maintained ranch home with a ton of custom updates. Large living room that has vaulted ceiling, custom rustic shelving, shiplap fireplace, live edge hearth and mantel. Open concept that flows in to beautiful kitchen with big island. Don’t miss the cabinet lighting and pantry. Primary bed has good space and custom fireplace. Primary bath has walk-in closet. Awesome laundry room with more custom shelves and storage. Impressive bedrooms with nice closets, custom loft bed with hidden door leading to reading room behind the bookshelf! 3rd bedroom has more custom built-in shelving and bench, with so much room for activities. Down to the enormous open basement with once again a 3rd custom fireplace! Sprawling living and entertaining areas that includes an egress window. Seller is a licensed contractor and would negotiate adding 4th bed and 3rd bath. Large storage room. Corner lot, fenced in yard, prof