Jim Kristl, M: 402-630-4974, jmkristlphone@gmail.com, www.npdodge.com - Welcome home to your new Lakeview two story home in Elkhorn! Located in the brand new Anchor View neighborhood! With direct views of Flanagan Lake and walking trail access nearby, this 3bed / 3 bath / 3car 1951 sf layout does not disappoint! The "Grant" by The Home Company, offers an open floor plan with Luxury Vinyl throughout the main floor and bathrooms. The kitchen provides a separate dining area, and a a fully covered deck that ensures the opportunity to enjoy your one-of-a-kind view in any weather! With a completion date in July 2023, schedule out a tour today as this property availability won't last long! AMA, Photos are of a similar home.