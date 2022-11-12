Fantastic 3 Bed 2 Bath 3 Car Garage new construction ranch in desirable Summerhill Farm, Bennington. Modern floor plan with neutral paint colors and designer lighting throughout. Living room has gorgeous gas fireplace and sunny floor to ceiling windows. Kitchen has a walk-in pantry, quartz counters, ss appliances and side by side refrigerator, island with seating, and generous cabinet space. Primary bedroom boasts TWO walk-in closets and board and batten accent wall. Primary bath has designer shower tile, and on-trend matte black hardware. Bathroom walks through to attached laundry room. 3 car garage, high efficiency furnace, covered patio, sprinkler system, and much more. Schedule your showing today! Seller is a licensed Realtor. AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $445,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Nickerson man has been arrested on 14 felony counts.
For the second time in the last three years, Nebraska has the No. 1 recruiting class in college volleyball.
Fremont Police officers investigated a trespassing complaint on Nov. 5 in the 1800 block of East Cuming Street.
Fremont voters will see some new faces among their government leaders after Tuesday’s Midterm Election.
Fremont Police officers responded at 6:51 a.m. Nov. 5 to a possible physical domestic assault in progress.
When asked about Nebraska's two-quarterback strategy, three different Husker players saw no difference. But, the stats tell a different story.
All three of the cities in Burt County will see new mayors take office soon.
Fremont Police officers attempted to have contact with Isaah J. Stucky, 23, of Omaha at 12:45 p.m. Nov. 6.
Mickey Joseph has never been this big of an underdog in his career, either as a player or a coach. However, Nebraska is embracing it.
The woman described claiming two six-figure tickets in one day as "absolute insanity." Here's how it happened.