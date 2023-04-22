Fantastic 3 Bed 2 Bath 3 Car Garage new construction ranch in desirable Summerhill Farm, Bennington. Modern floor plan with neutral paint colors and designer lighting throughout. Living room has gorgeous gas fireplace and sunny floor to ceiling windows. Kitchen has a walk-in pantry, quartz counters, ss appliances and side by side refrigerator, island with seating, and generous cabinet space. Primary bedroom boasts TWO walk-in closets and board and batten accent wall. Primary bath has designer shower tile, and on-trend matte black hardware. Bathroom walks through to attached laundry room. 3 car garage, high efficiency furnace, covered patio, sprinkler system, and much more. Home is pre-inspected. AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $455,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's been 10 years since Jack Hoffman's memorable touchdown run at Memorial Stadium. Since then, he and his family have been on one emotional …
Two of the cats came from a home in Madison County; the other one was in Buffalo County.
Everyone plugged into the NCAA Division I women’s basketball national tournament got to witness Iowa rise to a national runner-up finish behind LSU.
Oftentimes, when people change career course later in life, they describe it as “opening a new door” to their next job or endeavor.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 12:48 a.m. Sunday, April 16, to the 700 block of East Third Street in reference to individual…