3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $475,000

Fantastic 3/2/3 new construction ranch in desirable Summerhill Farm, Bennington. Modern floor plan with neutral paint colors and designer lighting throughout. Living room has gorgeous gas fireplace and sunny floor to ceiling windows. Kitchen has a walk-in pantry, quartz counters, ss appliances and side by side refrigerator, island with seating, and generous cabinet space. Primary bedroom boasts TWO walk-in closets and board and batten accent wall. Primary bath has designer shower tile, and on-trend matte black hardware. Bathroom walks through to attached laundry room. 3 car garage, high efficiency furnace, covered patio, sprinkler system, and much more. Schedule your showing today! Seller is a licensed Realtor. AMA

