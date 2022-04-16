3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $483,035

John Gell, M: 402-740-4885, john.gell@bhhsamb.com, www.johngell.com - Sherwood Homes' new "Aspen Grove". Walkout basement and composite deck. Very open plan with 9 and 10 foot ceilings. Stunning fireplace in great room with stone and shiplap. Matte black door hardware and kitchen faucet. LVT flooring in much of the main floor. Access to neighborhood swimming pool and clubhouse. Soaking tub and tiled shower in master bath. 3 car garage, lawn sprinkler system and more. Contact agent for more details.