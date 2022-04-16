John Gell, M: 402-740-4885, john.gell@bhhsamb.com, www.johngell.com - Sherwood Homes' new "Aspen Grove". Walkout basement and composite deck. Very open plan with 9 and 10 foot ceilings. Stunning fireplace in great room with stone and shiplap. Matte black door hardware and kitchen faucet. LVT flooring in much of the main floor. Access to neighborhood swimming pool and clubhouse. Soaking tub and tiled shower in master bath. 3 car garage, lawn sprinkler system and more. Contact agent for more details.
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $483,035
Man arrested for assaulting police officer
Years ago, Lindy Hoyer taught swimming lessons at a YMCA in Lincoln.
Police arrest Fremont man
High school seniors will benefit from a reduction in required graduation credits which the Fremont Public School board of education has approved.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Dodge County deputies have arrested a man suspected of arson in connection with a house fire that occurred Thursday at Ames.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 9:04 p.m. April 11 to a business parking lot in the 800 block of East 23rd Street in referenc…
PLATTSMOUTH – A former Weeping Water woman has paid more than $50,000 in restitution for her role in three large burglaries in Weeping Water.
Just as talk of renovating a historic Ashland structure was heating up, the historic Beetison House was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.