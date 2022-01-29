 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $489,000

Matthew J Zuroski, M: 402-616-7576, matt.zuroski@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Highland Builder’s beautifully designed, ranch home is located in Bennington's Anchor Pointe neighborhood, just a short walk from the elementary school. This one-story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and oversized 3 car garage. The open great room, kitchen and dining area is perfect for family gatherings and entertaining. Vaulted ceilings, a walk-in pantry and a large covered back patio are a few among the many great characteristics this home offers. A one-of-a-kind, truly custom home that you will fall in love with! Open house Sunday 1/30/2022 from 1pm-3pm

