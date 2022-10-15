Jim Kristl, M: 402-630-4974, jmkristlphone@gmail.com, www.npdodge.com - *$15,000 in closing Costs!!** Welcome home to a brand new modern ranch in Bennington! A fully covered front porch sets the tone for this modern layout, while the upgrades throughout boost this home to the next level! Gourmet kitchen, enlarged primary suite with walk-in shower, pass through closet/laundry setup, and a separate mudroom truly help to maximize the space! The unfinished basement is laid out for a 2 bedroom, rec room, and storage space layout so the opportunities for growth and value are here from the start! This home won't last long! AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $494,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont Police officers responded at 9:16 p.m. Oct. 11 to the 500 block of East Sixth Street in reference to a trespassing complaint.
Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, ending a brief Husker career that showed potential at the start.
Fremont Police officers investigated a personal injury accident shortly after midnight on Oct. 9 at Broad and Cloverly streets.
Fremont Police officers conducted a welfare check on Oct. 10 at a residence in the 100 block of North Pebble Street.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at 1:09 p.m. Oct. 12 at Ridge Road Drive and Ninth Street.
Mickey Joseph's change to having Mondays off has been a big hit with Nebraska coaches and players. Sam McKewon breaks down why this is the case and how it's helped the Huskers in the last two games.
Police arrest Fremont man on several charges
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
REMSEN, Iowa -- A plot of farmland in Plymouth County this week sold for what is believed to be a record-breaking sum of $26,250 per acre.
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph gave an update on injured Huskers on Tuesday, including Quinton Newsome, Luke Reimer and Gabe Ervin.