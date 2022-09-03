Jim Kristl, M: 402-630-4974, jmkristlphone@gmail.com, www.npdodge.com - Welcome home to a brand new modern ranch in Bennington! A fully covered front porch sets the tone for this modern layout, while the upgrades throughout boost this home to the next level! Gourmet kitchen, enlarged primary suite with walk-in shower, pass through closet/laundry setup, and a separate mudroom truly help to maximize the space! The unfinished basement is laid out for a 2 bedroom, rec room, and storage space layout so the opportunities for growth and value are here from the start! This home won't last long! AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $499,000
