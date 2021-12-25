3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $499,000

Matthew J Zuroski, M: 402-616-7576, matt.zuroski@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Highland Builder’s beautifully designed contemporary ranch home is located in the Anchor Pointe Bennington neighborhood, just a walk away from the elementary school. This one-story features three bedrooms, two baths and an open great room, kitchen and dining area perfect for family gatherings and entertaining. Vaulted ceilings, a walk-in pantry and a large covered back patio are a few among the many great characteristics this home offers. This home is currently under construction. Expected to be finished late November/ early December.