 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $499,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $499,000

Matthew J Zuroski, M: 402-616-7576, matt.zuroski@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Highland Builder’s beautifully designed contemporary ranch home is located in the Anchor Pointe Bennington neighborhood, just a walk away from the elementary school. This one-story features three bedrooms, two baths and an open great room, kitchen and dining area perfect for family gatherings and entertaining. Vaulted ceilings, a walk-in pantry and a large covered back patio are a few among the many great characteristics this home offers. This home is currently under construction. Expected to be finished late November/ early December.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Store reports gasoline theft

Store reports gasoline theft

At approximately 5:20 p.m., Dec. 15, a theft was reported at the Cubby’s convenience store in the 200 block of west 23rd Street, Fremont Police said.

Man faces burglary charge

Man faces burglary charge

Officers responded on Dec. 18 to the 500 Block of West South Street in regard to a citizen that was detaining another party that had burglariz…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News