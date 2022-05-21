3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $499,900

Matt Beers, M: 402-681-5420, beers.team@bhhsamb.com, https://www.beersteam.com - Better than new! Wide open floor plan with tons of custom and visually appealing cabinets, high end appliances, walk in pantry, gas cooktop and more! main floor laundry is out of the way and plenty big! Covered patio with sun or shade pergola is ready for those bbq's with a gas line ready for your grill. Huge, FLAT, corner lot is filled with trees and already landscaped beautifully. Primary bath has a shower that you could spend 30 minutes in. dual shower heads, large seat/bench and gorgeous custom tile make it for for royalty. Don't forget to look up! There's a barrel ceiling in the primary bath too. Basement is already finished and still has TONS of storage. When you're done unpacking, be sure to go check out the neighborhood pool... you've earned it! Showings begin Thursday.