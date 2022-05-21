Matt Beers, M: 402-681-5420, beers.team@bhhsamb.com, https://www.beersteam.com - Better than new! Wide open floor plan with tons of custom and visually appealing cabinets, high end appliances, walk in pantry, gas cooktop and more! main floor laundry is out of the way and plenty big! Covered patio with sun or shade pergola is ready for those bbq's with a gas line ready for your grill. Huge, FLAT, corner lot is filled with trees and already landscaped beautifully. Primary bath has a shower that you could spend 30 minutes in. dual shower heads, large seat/bench and gorgeous custom tile make it for for royalty. Don't forget to look up! There's a barrel ceiling in the primary bath too. Basement is already finished and still has TONS of storage. When you're done unpacking, be sure to go check out the neighborhood pool... you've earned it! Showings begin Thursday.
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLATTSMOUTH – A new restricted crossing has been proposed on Nebraska Highway 1, also known as Murray Road, upon completion of the U.S. Highwa…
A man has sued former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass, the county, the City of Fremont and others over his confinement in a mental-health unit following badgering phone calls and texts from Glass.
Fremont Police officers responded at 10:06 p.m. May 15 to the 1800 block of North Garfield Street to investigate a possible disturbance.
Fremont Police officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. May 17 to a business in the 2800 block of East 23rd Avenue North in reference to an empl…
Between Scribner and Fremont this weekend, you can enjoy bull riding, concerts, a fishing derby, and a poker run.
Betty (McDonald) George
PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who struck a police officer in the lip during a drunk-driving incident pled guilty to two charges Monday morning.
Cody Johnson’s Sept. 16 concert was moved from Pinewood Bowl to Pinnacle Bank Arena before it was announced, because he's now one of the hottest brands going in country music.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 8:42 p.m. May 17 to John C. Fremont Park in reference to a disturbance.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.