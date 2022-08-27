 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $499,960

Complete and ready for new owners! With a completely custom approach to building we make your dreams into reality! Marque Custom Builders crafted this custom ranch that meets all your needs and more. High end finishes include the stunning open design, gorgeous granite countertops throughout, the custom cabinets, decorative ceilings, and stunning hardwood flooring. Retreat to the primary suite with it's spacious walk in closet and primary bath featuring floor to ceiling custom tile and convenient access to the laundry room. Discover the luxury and quality of this amazing new ranch today! Let Marque build you the house of your dreams today!

