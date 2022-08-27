Complete and ready for new owners! With a completely custom approach to building we make your dreams into reality! Marque Custom Builders crafted this custom ranch that meets all your needs and more. High end finishes include the stunning open design, gorgeous granite countertops throughout, the custom cabinets, decorative ceilings, and stunning hardwood flooring. Retreat to the primary suite with it's spacious walk in closet and primary bath featuring floor to ceiling custom tile and convenient access to the laundry room. Discover the luxury and quality of this amazing new ranch today! Let Marque build you the house of your dreams today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $499,960
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Fremont man was arrested on several charges after a Sunday night accident on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 6, west of North Bend.
A 22-year-old Fremont man was charged in the death of an Omaha woman when boat sank in Missouri River.
Police arrest Fremont man on numerous charges
Police arrest Fremont woman
Drivers received minor injuries after two different accidents that occurred Monday in Dodge County.
Cooper Weitzel wears a size 11 ½ Adidas cleat. They’re the same pair he laced up last year as Bergan marched its way to the C-2 state champion…
Police arrest Fremont man for sexual assault
Search warrants executed in Cedar County reveal new information regarding a quadruple homicide investigation in Laurel.
Rodeo clown Kay Schwedhelm knew the bull would enter a tight spin after springing out of the rodeo chute.
Nicole Mooney won the Grand Prize of the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport during the Festival of Joy on Aug. 20 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fremont.