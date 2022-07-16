With a completely custom approach to building we can make your dreams into reality! Marque Custom Builders strives to build a custom home that meets all your needs. High end finishes include open floor plans, granite countertops throughout, custom cabinets, decorative ceilings, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, energy efficient finishes and quality flooring! Let Marque build you the house of your dreams today! Can build anywhere in Omaha, Bennington, Elkhorn and Gretna and surrounding areas.
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $514,960
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former Fremont man, living in Las Vegas, was shot to death on Tuesday night after an argument with neighbors in that city.
A deceased Fremont man has been named in a civil complaint listing him as being involved in an alleged fraud scheme involving almost $6 million.
A 94-year-old Fremont man died after a Friday morning traffic accident at 23rd Street and Luther Road.
A Fremont woman died and to other local residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 19.
A second Fremont woman has died after a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 19.
Fremont Police officers responded on July 11 to a business in the 300 block of West 23rd Street for a theft of an iPhone.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched on July 9 to the 1300 block of North H Street for a physical domestic disturbance.
Fremont Police officers conducted a traffic stop at 11:48 p.m. July 8 at 10th and Broad streets.
William "Billy" Hall, a former paraeducator at Goodrich Middle School who was preparing to teach there this fall, died after the car he was riding in rolled into a creek southwest of Sterling.