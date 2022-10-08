3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $515,000

Dick Gibb, M: 402-680-3945, dickgibb@dickgibb.com, https://www.dickgibb.com - Spacious and open, this zero-entry walkout ranch from Dave Paik Builders is a wonderful choice for your new home. Imagine sipping your coffee on these crisp, Fall mornings, bathed in sunshine. Or, grilling out on this deck when you get home from work, relaxing in the shade. And, all in the privacy of the wooded, fenced backyard. Beautifully appointed with neutral carpet, granite counters in kitchen and baths, custom birch cabinetry, luxury vinyl plank flooring and custom ceiling finishes. Nearly new with an open floorplan perfect for entertaining family and friends. Main floor has two bedrooms and a home office that could be another bedroom, if you need it! The garage is heated and there is a ton of storage in the unfinished portion of the lower level. Enjoy access to two pools, a clubhouse, and walking trails in Waterford all for just $825 annually! This one is definitely worth a look!