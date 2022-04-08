Jodi Stark, M: 402-690-4650, jodi.stark@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Breathtaking, modern ranch just a few years old! Custom front door sets the tone as you enter into the home. Open floorplan features gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry, dining area and large main living space with oversized fireplace all with designer touches. Primary bedroom on opposite side of home from other bedrooms with tub and walk-in shower. Large primary closet with custom shelving connecting to laundry room. Two additional bedrooms with jack and jill bathroom. An additional half bath as well on main floor. Basement is set to entertain with an immaculate bar and rec room, still with additional space for a workout area. Full size bathroom below with ample amount of storage or area to turn into another bedroom. Tall ceilings, entrances and doors throughout. Large corner lot with covered patio to enjoy along with mature landscaping. AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A truck driver was taken to Methodist Fremont Health following a collision between a BNSF train and a semi-trailer truck.
At 84, Charlie Diers still likes to play with cars.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 3:51 a.m. April 6 to the 200 block of West 23rd Street for a shoplifting complaint.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 27-year-old manager plugged the drains and turned the kitchen faucets on before leaving work for the last time Saturday night.
Police arrest man for child abuse
When Grand Island police officers arrived at the apartment, they found the woman unconscious and lying in a bed. She had a pair of pants tied tightly around her neck, police said.
Man arrested on multiple charges
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at approximately 6:09 p.m. April 4 on a vehicle driven by Nicole M. Handschuh, 29, of Fremont.
Some students come to school but never attend class; hallways and bathrooms smell like marijuana and the smoke sets off fire alarms; and teachers have been injured while breaking up fights, according to students and staff members.