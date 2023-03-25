Mandi Lackas, M: 402-657-7676, mandi@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Stunning, well maintained split ranch, BACKS TO TREES! Why wait for new construction, this quality built, custom home completed Dec 2019 is move-in ready now. Open floorplan w/so much attention to detail! Enjoy the peaceful backyard facing the creek & tree-line from the covered deck. Reclaimed wood feature wall w/FP, Lg walk-in pantry w/coffee station & barn door, custom built cabinets thru-out, soft close doors & drawers in kitchen, granite counters, gas range, drop zone & laundry off garage entry. Gorgeous & convenient LVP thru-out main living area, neutral design w/custom allure blinds. WO basement is ready for your own touches, rough-in for bathroom & wet bar! Walk-in tile shower in primary bath w/Lg WI closet & salon drawer. Close proximity to restaurants & West Omaha stores, walking lakes, & more, yet amongst beautiful country-side w/gorgeous sunsets! It's a must see!