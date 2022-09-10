3 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $595,000

Michael Maley, M: 402-981-7400, michael.maley@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Step into this beautiful home that is close to brand new! Built in 2021, this zero-entry open floorplan combines elements of modernism and functionality. The main floor has plenty of living space as well as a drop zone, dining area, and kitchen with large transom window with electric shade. Primary bedroom is also located on the main floor with primary bathroom having a zero-transition walk in shower and double sinks. Walk down the lighted stairs to fully finished basement with bar area and living room as well as the two other bedrooms. Enjoy a nice sunny day in wide backyard with white vinyl privacy fence, wooden deck and lower concrete patio. In an excellent neighborhood with parks, pool access, and plenty of outdoor recreational activities!