3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $2,500

Liz J Otto, O: 402-397-8700, liz@petersonbrosrealty.com, https://www.petersonbrosrealty.com - Beautiful 3 bedroom home located in Blair! This home features a beautiful kitchen space with stainless steal appliances, laundry room with washer/dryer hook up, and a 2 stall garage. The basement is currently 30 days out, and this home will be ready for move in the second week of April. Contact our office today to schedule a showing!

