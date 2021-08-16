 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $215,000

Staci Mueller, M: 402-699-0067, staci.mueller@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Wow! Check out this fabulous 3 bed 3 bath home sitting on a huge .36 Acre lot in beautiful Marquardt's Hillcrest subdivision. Home features open eat-in kitchen, huge living room, two decks and real hardwood floors in the bedrooms. Plus, lower level complete with new carpet, wood burning stove and huge full bathroom. New flooring in kitchen, dining room and bathrooms, and an additional driveway parking space. Enjoy peaceful evenings in this gorgeous tranquil neighborhood!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Fremonter
Crime and Courts

Police arrest Fremonter

  • Updated

At approximately 11:15 p.m., Aug. 8, Christopher LR. Beauregard, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News