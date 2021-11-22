3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $220,000

Diana Madsen, M: 402-208-1011, dianasellsrealestate@yahoo.com, www.MoveWithPlatinum.com - Ranch home offering you the best of both worlds, close to town, with 1/2 acre, fenced yard and a turn around. Yes it is close to a Highway that leads to Omaha very quickly. Yes it is next to a motel, that rents to monthly out of state renters working in town. 3bd/3ba Ranch on 1/2 acre. New driveway. New paint, appliances, water heater, Gorgeous remodeled main bathroom. Hardwood floors. Partially fenced yard. Nice unfinished basement just waiting for your finishes. Over 1500 fsf on main level. Main floor laundry. ama.