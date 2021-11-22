Diana Madsen, M: 402-208-1011, dianasellsrealestate@yahoo.com, www.MoveWithPlatinum.com - Ranch home offering you the best of both worlds, close to town, with 1/2 acre, fenced yard and a turn around. Yes it is close to a Highway that leads to Omaha very quickly. Yes it is next to a motel, that rents to monthly out of state renters working in town. 3bd/3ba Ranch on 1/2 acre. New driveway. New paint, appliances, water heater, Gorgeous remodeled main bathroom. Hardwood floors. Partially fenced yard. Nice unfinished basement just waiting for your finishes. Over 1500 fsf on main level. Main floor laundry. ama.
3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $220,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Iowa man was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident at approximately 3:30 pm Wednesday on U.S. Highway 77 north of Fremont.
At approximately 11:50 a.m., Nov. 14, Samantha M. Thurman, 26, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs…
A 24-year-old Fremont man was sentenced in Dodge County District Court Monday to a year in prison for possession of a controlled substance.
At approximately 11:05 p.m., Nov. 16, Richard Tobey, 50, of North Platte was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alc…
Since opening the new location for Care Corps LifeHouse’s Thriftology store, Executive Managing Director Julie Sleister said the reaction has …
At approximately 10:30 a.m., Nov. 17, Dale J. Gore, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license in the 200 bl…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
At approximately 8:05 p.m., Nov. 12, Matthew D. Adams, 39, of Valley was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace, …
At approximately 7:05 p.m., Nov. 13, Michael C. O’Connor, 48, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the pea…
The writing wasn’t on a wall.