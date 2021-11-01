Ashley Kruse, M: 402-719-4208, ashley@wcforsale.com, https://www.wcforsale.com - Retreat to your peaceful new home in Blair. 3 bed, 2 bath ranch home with over 2,300 finished square feet. It features an open concept, hardwood floors, built in cabinets, large eat-in kitchen, and finished walkout lower level. As you sit on the large deck you will enjoy the secluded back yard with lots of mature trees and a creek. Seller is having new countertops, sink and backsplash installed soon.
3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $222,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
It seems increasingly possible that when this regular season ends, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will be left with a decision that isn't all that difficult.
A Fremont man and Papillion woman both pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in the Dodge County District Court Monday.
Authorities allege that a former Waterloo firefighter drugged a woman's drink with a substance that led her to be incapacitated, and then he sexually assaulted her.
The Fremont City Council unanimously approved a liquor license application for an axe-throwing venue set to open in downtown Fremont at its me…
Find out which students were named to the honor roll at Fremont High School.
A district court judge brought his concerns regarding the indictment of a former county attorney to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors meet…
An Ames man, who claimed his car was taken from him at gunpoint, faces charges including false reporting after a Tuesday night accident.
At approximately 11:30 a.m., Oct. 26, Angela G. Greser, 45, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence (drugs) …
A 96-yard touchdown run by Koa McIntyre broke open Bergan's first round match-up with Oakland-Craig as the green-and-gold Knights secured its 10th win behind five TDs from its star QB.
A Bayard rancher has been indicted on four counts of bank fraud after he allegedly attempted to secure more than $11.2 million in loans. Great Western Bank reported a loss of $7.6 million.