3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $222,500

Ashley Kruse, M: 402-719-4208, ashley@wcforsale.com, https://www.wcforsale.com - Retreat to your peaceful new home in Blair. 3 bed, 2 bath ranch home with over 2,300 finished square feet. It features an open concept, hardwood floors, built in cabinets, large eat-in kitchen, and finished walkout lower level. As you sit on the large deck you will enjoy the secluded back yard with lots of mature trees and a creek. Seller is having new countertops, sink and backsplash installed soon.