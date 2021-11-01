Mel Wakefield, M: 402-620-5568, mel@wcforsale.com, - Check out this spacious gem located on a large lot in the heart of Blair! Just in time for the cold weather coming, this home has 2 fireplaces in both living areas! This home also boats a spacious primary suite with a 3/4 bathroom, along with 2 additional bedrooms on the main floor. The basement has a large living room, workshop area, and 1/2 bath/laundry room combo. Lots of space both inside and out!
3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $229,900
It seems increasingly possible that when this regular season ends, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will be left with a decision that isn't all that difficult.
A Fremont man and Papillion woman both pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in the Dodge County District Court Monday.
Authorities allege that a former Waterloo firefighter drugged a woman's drink with a substance that led her to be incapacitated, and then he sexually assaulted her.
The Fremont City Council unanimously approved a liquor license application for an axe-throwing venue set to open in downtown Fremont at its me…
Find out which students were named to the honor roll at Fremont High School.
A district court judge brought his concerns regarding the indictment of a former county attorney to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors meet…
An Ames man, who claimed his car was taken from him at gunpoint, faces charges including false reporting after a Tuesday night accident.
At approximately 11:30 a.m., Oct. 26, Angela G. Greser, 45, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence (drugs) …
A 96-yard touchdown run by Koa McIntyre broke open Bergan's first round match-up with Oakland-Craig as the green-and-gold Knights secured its 10th win behind five TDs from its star QB.
A Bayard rancher has been indicted on four counts of bank fraud after he allegedly attempted to secure more than $11.2 million in loans. Great Western Bank reported a loss of $7.6 million.