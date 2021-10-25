3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $236,000

Mel Wakefield, M: 402-620-5568, mel@wcforsale.com, - Check out this spacious gem located on a large lot in the heart of Blair! Just in time for the cold weather coming, this home has 2 fireplaces in both living areas! This home also boats a spacious primary suite with a 3/4 bathroom, along with 2 additional bedrooms on the main floor. The basement has a large living room, workshop area, and 1/2 bath/laundry room combo. Lots of space both inside and out!