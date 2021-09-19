3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $249,900

Chase Collier, M: 402-659-0840, chase@one80Lincoln.com, - Check out this BEAUTIFUL, well maintained, and heavily updated home on a large lot in Blair. The main floor has a very open living, dining, and kitchen space that is great for entertaining. The kitchen has new counters, backsplash, and updated cabinets. There is new flooring and paint throughout the main floor with new light fixtures. With a large primary suite that has two closets and an updated bathroom. A large screened in patio off of the back of the house with a fire pit outside. The basement has another living area with fireplace, wet bar, and 1/2 bath. A large storage room in the basement houses laundry and utilities. Additional updates include: new AC/Furnace, new sod, new toilets, and raised garden beds. This is an amazing and updated house for anyone to call home!