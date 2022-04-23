Cheryl Japp, M: 402-657-3201, CherylJapp@NebraskaRealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - This New Construction Tri-Level Home that has 3 beds 2 baths 2 Car Garage. This beautiful home features an tri-level plan Open Kitchen & Great Room with LVP flooring & Carpet on Main floor. It has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths upstairs. It also features a Large Flat Backyard that backs the trees and on a cul-de-sac. This home Done and Ready to Move In. Builder uses Nebraska Title Co for title work & Simple Closing LLC for Closings
3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $285,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The suspect was taken into custody after he was found hiding on the top of a livestock trailer at a nearby farm. A thermal drone and K-9 unit assisted in finding the 17-year-old.
Man arrested for domestice assault
Jeremy Jensen said his efforts weren’t meant to destroy careers or cause chaos, but to help support teachers and students.
Snoop Dogg, one of pop culture’s most prominent marijuana advocates, will spend cannabis celebration day on stage at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Traffic stop leads to arrest
Madi and Hayden Kubik ready for the next sister act for Nebraska volleyball; 'It's definitely very special'
Sisters Madi and Hayden Kubik will be getting to know each other in new ways as teammates on the Husker volleyball team; it's thought to be the fourth time siblings have been on NU’s team at the same time.
Windmill Management LLC to Lisa A. Rector, 2034 Hazel St., Fremont.
When Brian Wennstedt was running the restaurant at Wilderness Lodge, a motel no longer operating in Fremont, there was a special element missing.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop on April 20 near East 23rd Street and Diers Parkway.
Fremont Police officers responded to the 2400 block of East First Street on April 20 for a physical disturbance.