3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $285,000

Cheryl Japp, M: 402-657-3201, CherylJapp@NebraskaRealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - This New Construction Tri-Level Home that has 3 beds 2 baths 2 Car Garage. This beautiful home features an tri-level plan Open Kitchen & Great Room with LVP flooring & Carpet on Main floor. It has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths upstairs. It also features a Large Flat Backyard that backs the trees and on a cul-de-sac. This home Done and Ready to Move In. Builder uses Nebraska Title Co for title work & Simple Closing LLC for Closings