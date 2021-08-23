Cheryl Japp, M: 402-657-3201, CherylJapp@NebraskaRealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - AVAILABLE PRICES STARTING AT $285,000 . We have other lots in other areas in Blair Prices are subject to change because of lumber and supply increases during construction.COME PICK OUT YOUR LOT AND LET'S BUILD SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL TOGETHER
3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $285,000
