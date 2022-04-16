 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $285,000

Cheryl Japp, M: 402-657-3201, CherylJapp@NebraskaRealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - This Split Entry home has 3 beds 2 bath with a 2 car garage. It features Stone front, hardboard siding & 30 Years Heritage Shingles, LVP & carpeted floors and an unfinished lower level area with laundry hook-ups. BLAIR'S Newest Subdivision Transformation Hill PRICES STARTING AT $285,000 . Prices are subject to change because of lumber and supply increases during construction.We also have other lots in the Blair area to choose fromCOME PICK OUT YOUR LOT AND LET'S BUILD SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL TOGETHER!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News