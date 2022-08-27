3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $290,000

Trish Folda, M: 402-639-3242, tfolda@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - OPEN SATURDAY 11-1. Just the cutest! Plenty of curb appeal here & the trees are the backyard neighbors. Located in a new Blair neighborhood, on a quiet block near the college. Barely broken in, this adorable ranch home is light & bright with an open & functional floor plan. Luxury vinyl flooring in the main living areas w/ fresh neutral colored paint throughout. The modern kitchen features a large island, perfect for entertaining; granite countertops, stainless appliances and even a walk-in pantry. Split floor plan with the primary bedroom at the back of the house has a private bath, walk in shower, dual sink vanity, & HUGE walk in closet. Convenient main floor laundry. Enjoy the trail behind the flat & privacy fenced yard. Full size basement offers more than adequate storage as well as the potential for the most amazing & spacious finishes w/ egress window & bathroom rough-ins. Insulated garage that wal