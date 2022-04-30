3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $300,000

Melanie Kaeding, M: 402-278-1019, mkaeding@npdodge.com, https://www.npdodge.com - this brand-new Huber Build won't be here for long. With beautiful hard surface counter tops and stainless-steel kitchen appliances, this home is looking for its first owners. Built with the same intention of Huber's custom homes, this house has LVT flooring, solid doors, and LP siding. Located in an up-and-coming neighborhood, this home has a larger garage and 2x6 exterior framing. The beautiful finishes you won't want to miss. Schedule your showing today!