3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $327,000

Cheryl Japp, M: 402-657-3201, CherylJapp@NebraskaRealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - $8000 Builder Incentive's - Call for Details! Close by 1/1/23 NEW Construction Ranch Home has 3 beds, 2 baths, and 2-car garage, on a large walkout lot. Main floor will be finished with 3 beds, 2 baths. If you want the finished basement option the price would be $372,000. This beautiful home features a spacious open floor plan with LVP flooring on main floor & carpet in all bedrooms. Exterior features hardboard siding, stone fronts, full sold & sprinklers. This home can be ready in 30-60 days depending on your basement option.