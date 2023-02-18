Libby Long, M: 402-699-7394, libby.long@bhhsamb.com, https://info@BHHSamb.com - Unfold the opportunities of your modern dream home! This inviting property has enticing features such as an expansive open concept living area with 9 ft ceilings, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, under cabinetry lighting in the kitchen, plus BONUS - no backyard neighbors. The kitchen has under cabinetry lighting and tons of opportunity for space and storage. The unfinished basement also boasts ample height to customize it just how you'd like. Beyond all that lies a prime location: off CO Rd 26, less than 25 minutes from Omaha & Elkhorn. Ready to move-in now!