Jake Raymond, M: 402-359-3624, jraymond@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - The Shelton floor-plan brought to you by Ridgeview Homes. This build has it all. Upgrades include hardwood floors, soft close cabinetry, quartz countertops, Anderson windows, and so much more! This home sits on a large, flat lot with wooded views in the backyard. Don't miss out on this wonderful Blair property. AMA