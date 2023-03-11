Jake Raymond, M: 402-359-3624, jraymond@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - The Teglia plan brought to you by Ridgeview Homes. This popular floor plan features soaring cathedral ceilings, hard wood floors, soft close cabinetry, and quartz countertops Built for convenience, this home includes a jack and jill bath with double sinks, and a half bath perfect for guests. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $372,500
