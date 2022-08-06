3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $390,000

Tricia Wiese, M: 402-968-6709, tricia.wiese@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - OPEN SUN 1-3! Backing to trees, this beautiful home has everything you'd want! This ranch home features luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and a great open floor plan with large windows offering plenty of natural light. Get ready to entertain in the gorgeous kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances white cabinetry w/soft close drawers and quartz countertops and tile backsplash, large center island, walk-in pantry, dining area and patio doors leading to your covered patio. Adjacent to the kitchen is a spacious family room with featuring an electric fireplace. The primary bedroom has plush carpeting and a primary bath with tile flooring, dual vanity, quartz counters, floor to ceiling tiled shower, and walk-in closet. Opposite the master are 2 bedrooms and a full bath. And, enjoy the separate main floor laundry room just off the mudroom. Lower level has 2 egress windows and can be finished at an