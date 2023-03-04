Tricia Wiese, M: 402-968-6709, tricia.wiese@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - New construction ranch featuring luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and a great open floor plan with large windows offering plenty of natural light. Get ready to entertain in the gorgeous kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances white cabinets w/soft close drawers and quartz countertops, tile backsplash, large center island, walk-in pantry, dining area and patio doors leading to your covered patio. Adjacent to the kitchen is a spacious family room with featuring an electric fireplace. The primary bedroom has plush carpeting and primary bath with tile flooring, dual vanity, quartz counters, floor to ceiling tiled shower, and walk-in closet. Opposite the master are 2 bedrooms and full bath. And, enjoy the separate main floor laundry room just off the mudroom. Lower level has 2 egress windows and can be finished at an add'l cost. 24' wide garage, high efficiency furnace, and more. Agent