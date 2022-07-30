3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $390,000

Tricia Wiese, M: 402-968-6709, tricia.wiese@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Backing to trees, this beautiful home has everything you'd want! This ranch home features luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and a great open floor plan with large windows offering plenty of natural light. Get ready to entertain in the gorgeous kitchen, complete stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry w/soft close drawers, quartz countertops, and tile backsplash, large center island, walk-in pantry, dining area and patio doors leading to your covered patio. Adjacent to the kitchen is a spacious family room featuring an electric fireplace. The primary bedroom has plush carpeting and a primary bath with tile flooring, dual vanity, quartz counters, floor to ceiling tiled shower, and walk-in closet. Situated opposite the master are 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Lower level has 2 egress windows and can be finished at an additional cost. 24' wide garage, high efficiency furnace, and more. Agent has equit