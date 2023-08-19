Kristy Bruck, M: 402-301-4880, kristykent@hotmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Stunning new construction home! Unique floor plan with main floor primary bedroom/bathroom with walk in closet and oversized shower. Easily accessable unfinished attic storage space on second floor. Stylish finishes throughout. Basement ready to be finished. Stainless steel kitchen appliances to be installed prior to closing. Builder to provide one year 2-10 Home Warranty.