3 Bedroom Home in Blair - $56,000

Matthew Heller, M: 402-615-1747, mheller@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Contract pending. Great opportunity to own your own mobile home in Country Estates in Blair. This is a well-kept park in a nice location, all paved roads and a easy 25 minute drive to Omaha. There is a lot to offer in this mobile home built in 2017, 3 bed, 2 bath with kitchen, dining and living open concept. Solid vinyl windows and tons of natural light. Primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a dual vanity in the bathroom. 2 other good-sized bedrooms with a full bath between them. Good looking LVP flooring in the kitchen and dining area. Laundry room conveniently located off the backdoor. Over 1200 square feet gives you plenty of space for family or entertaining in this place. Monthly lot dues are $360 which include water, sewer and trash.