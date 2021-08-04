Deb Cizek, M: 402-699-5223, deb.cizek@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/deb.cizek - Unique opportunity to own this custom built Curt Hofer, modern minimalist masterpiece. Nestled on over an acre, amongst the trees, overlooking the pond this ranch offers privacy & your own sanctuary. No detail was overlooked, high end finishes throughout this open design. Enter to the wall of windows, tile inlay fireplace, lit, circular tall ceilings, & walnut flooring. Chef's kitchen has large walk in pantry, Wolf appliances & Calcutta marble. Master also has wall of windows, extra large custom closet & dreamy, spa like bath. Lower level features bedroom, wet bar, gym size exercise room & sauna. Plenty of storage in LL & 4 plus garage. Homes like this do not come along often, call for more details.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $2,150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 31-year-old Fremont woman was sentenced to three-and-a-half to five years in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women after pleading no co…
- Updated
Former Dodge County Sheriffs Deputy Craig Harbaugh was found dead at his home in Fremont on Thursday, according to a press release from the Do…
- Updated
After more than two years of planning, preparation and construction, DPA Auctions now has a new home in southeast Fremont.
'A senseless crime': Iowa woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal shooting in a Chuck E. Cheese
A Davenport, Iowa, woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday for fatally shooting another woman in a Chuck E. Cheese.
- Updated
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Fewer than 2,000 people in the world have ever crossed the finish line of the Badwater 135 ultramarathon since it began…
- Updated
At approximately 4 p.m., July 28, Lashay Aguilar, 21, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant in the 200 block o…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
- Updated
At approximately 1:25 a.m. Monday, John P. Spracklin, 51, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace and criminal trespass a…
- Updated
Various Fremont schools, organizations and governmental entities have announced new protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its Del…
At approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Aryan CT Petersen, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of theft by shoplifting and disturbing the pe…