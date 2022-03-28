 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $275,000

Charles Chadwick, , Charles.chadwick@thecncteam.com, https://THECNCTeam.com - This Elkhorn raised ranch sits on large lot in a cul-de-sac of desired Chapel Hill. New interior paint. The Main floor boasts vaulted ceilings, beautiful brick fireplace - 3 brs and 2 baths. Kitchen has room for informal dining and has a formal dining just off kitchen. Lower level hosts 2nd fireplace - 2 nonconforming bedrooms or offices. Laundry Room, storage, and a 3rd bath. Back yard has deck and fully fenced yard. Within walking distance of Elkhorn Schools - Neighborhood park and pool. Home sold 'As-Is'

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest man for trespassing

Police arrest man for trespassing

Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Broad Street at about 11:34 p.m. March 23 in reference to a trespassing complaint.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News