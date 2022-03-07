3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $299,900

Thomas Christoffersen, M: 402-216-3473, thomas.christoffersen@exclistings.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Want to live in Elkhorn for $300k?? It's here!! This 3 bedroom, 3 bath has been loved and cared for its entire life! Brand new formal living room windows and cathedral ceilings provide amazing sunlight and an open sense of being right at home. Finished basement with a 4th non-conforming bedroom and a large play area for kids or a man cave! A large unfinished space off the basement for storage or a workshop! Last but not least, a gorgeous outdoor deck with amazing trees provides shade during most of the day for relaxation!