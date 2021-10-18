 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $329,000

Tamarah Kronaizl, M: 402-830-7811, Tamarah.Kronaizl@exclistings.com, www.bhhsamb.com/tamarah.phillips - Nestled in a cul-de-sac and backing to a mature tree line you won't want to miss this completely UPDATED GORGEOUS split-entry! Main Floor is 1,532 sq ft. Your next home is move-in ready feat. 3 Beds, 3 Baths, 2 Car Garage + Outdoor Shed & EXTRA extended driveway for additional parking or your RV/Camper/Trailer! In 2019,ALL flooring was replaced, FRESH Paint throughout, kitchen cabinets re-finished, new designer light fixtures, stainless steel appliances inc. gas range,water saving toilets, interior doors & painted trim on the main level. Relax on the deck and enjoy the privacy this fully fenced backyard offers! Addtl PERKS- - > Laundry Chute from the Master Bath to the Laundry Room, CUSTOM Master Walk-in Closet, Addtl Storage under the stairs, Water Softener included.Located in the heart of Elkhorn and easy access to Dodge Street, Nearby Shopping, Restaurants & Entertainment! NEW ins

