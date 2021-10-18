Tamarah Kronaizl, M: 402-830-7811, Tamarah.Kronaizl@exclistings.com, www.bhhsamb.com/tamarah.phillips - Nestled in a cul-de-sac and backing to a mature tree line you won't want to miss this completely UPDATED GORGEOUS split-entry! Main Floor is 1,532 sq ft. Your next home is move-in ready feat. 3 Beds, 3 Baths, 2 Car Garage + Outdoor Shed & EXTRA extended driveway for additional parking or your RV/Camper/Trailer! In 2019,ALL flooring was replaced, FRESH Paint throughout, kitchen cabinets re-finished, new designer light fixtures, stainless steel appliances inc. gas range,water saving toilets, interior doors & painted trim on the main level. Relax on the deck and enjoy the privacy this fully fenced backyard offers! Addtl PERKS- - > Laundry Chute from the Master Bath to the Laundry Room, CUSTOM Master Walk-in Closet, Addtl Storage under the stairs, Water Softener included.Located in the heart of Elkhorn and easy access to Dodge Street, Nearby Shopping, Restaurants & Entertainment! NEW ins
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $329,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At approximately 11:15 a.m., Oct. 13, Oscar Hernandez-Castaneda, 57, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault (intimidation) following …
Brandon J. Boone will stand trial on first-degree murder and firearm charges in connection with the Aug. 22 fatal shooting of 29-year-old Jamie Nau.
A Wahoo police officer arrested in Dodge County pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault of a child Friday.
On the morning of Father's Day, Tricia Homan was getting ready for the day and to open up the Fur Shack.
At approximately 11 p.m., Oct. 13, Lucio Miranda Gomez, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following a disturban…
Shopko Optical is coming to Fremont.
Man faces trespassing charge
NORFOLK – Fremont’s Ansley Giesselmann wrapped up her stellar freshman campaign with a +9, 81, to move up nine spots on the second day of the …
At approximately 8:45 p.m., Oct. 13, Heber O. Martinez Perez, 38, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s lic…
Watch Now: Patrol helicopter captures the view we've all wanted to see of the Memorial Stadium light spectacular
A Nebraska State Patrol copter circled Memorial Stadium to show Saturday's third-quarter-ending light show from all sides, while a trooper recorded the sound on the field. And the crowd went wild.