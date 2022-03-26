3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $350,000

Anurag Nayak, M: 208-340-6630, anayak@movewithplatinum.com, www.MoveWithPlatinum.com - Why wait to build when you can own this Brand new and never occupied house in Woodbroke. This Weston model offers Open floor plan, a spacious kitchen. Plus GE stainless steel appliances including washer and dryer! This home is a 3 bedroom and 3 bath with the master suite has spacious room, electric Fireplace in the family room, window blinds and sprinkler system all included. The exterior paint, sprinkler system and Sod will be done in the Spring of 2022. This is a great family neighborhood and in the Elkhorn School District. Hurry up and make this your new home.